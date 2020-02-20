United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Sezin Sinanoglu of Turkey as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Tajikistan, with the host Government’s approval.

Ms. Sinanoglu brings 25 years of experience in development work, including 22 years of service with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Since July 2015, she has served as United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bosnia and Herzegovina, concurrently working as UNDP Resident Representative until the end of 2018.

Before that, she was the United Nations Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Mongolia. She also has held management positions with UNDP in Iraq, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan, and with the United Nations Volunteers in Bonn, Germany.

She worked as a city planner with the Government of Turkey and within the private sector in the United States before joining the UNDP office in Turkey as a Programme Officer in 1995.

Ms. Sinanoglu holds a bachelor’s degree in city and regional planning and a master’s degree in city planning from the Middle East Technical University in Ankara.