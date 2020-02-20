United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Sen Pang of China as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Namibia, with the host Government’s approval.

With more than 30 years of experience in diplomacy and multilateral affairs, Mr. Pang has worked in areas of peace and security, arms control and disarmament, economic development and promotion and protection of human rights. Most recently, from 2010 to 2019, Mr. Pang held the positions of Deputy Director-General, Director-General and Ambassador in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Before that, Mr. Pang served as Director-General of China’s United Nations Association from 2005 to 2010, during which time he was also elected Chairman of the Executive Committee of the World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA). He served with the United Nations Monitoring Verification and Inspection Commission (UNMOVIC) as Senior Activity Evaluation Officer from 2000 to 2005.

He has a post-graduate degree from the Beijing Foreign Studies University and a bachelor’s degree in English and American literature from Fudan University in Shanghai.