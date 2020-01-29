United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Gita Sabharwal of India as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Thailand, with the host Government’s approval.

Ms. Sabharwal brings 25 years of experience in development, peacebuilding, governance and social policy across five Asian countries. She most recently served the United Nations in Sri Lanka as the Peacebuilding and Development Adviser for nearly seven years.

Prior to joining the United Nations, she was The Asia Foundation’s Deputy Country Representative for Maldives and Sri Lanka and has held positions as the Poverty and Policy Adviser for the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development in India and Viet Nam.

She holds a master’s degree in development management from the University of Wales, United Kingdom, and is the author of numerous policy papers on South and South-East Asia.