United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Lizbeth Cullity of the United States as Deputy Special Representative and Deputy Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Ms. Cullity succeeds Kenneth Gluck, also of the United States, who completed his assignment in December 2019. The Secretary-General is grateful for his dedicated service in the Central African Republic during a crucial period in the political process.

With more than 25 years of leadership experience with the United Nations in Africa, the Americas and the Pacific, Ms. Cullity was the Representative of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), in Haiti beginning in 2008 until 2010. During that period, she also served as Chief of the Human Rights Section in the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH). Between 2011 and 2013, she was MINUSTAH’s Chief of Political Affairs.

From 2013 to 2017, Ms. Cullity was United Nations Resident Coordinator and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Samoa. Most recently she served as Chief of Staff in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

Ms. Cullity held numerous leadership roles in Sierra Leone and Haiti, including Regional Coordinator of the United Nations/Organization of American States International Civilian Mission to Haiti from 1993 to 2000, in addition to heading the human rights, political and electoral pillar of the Organization of American States Special Political Mission to Haiti from 2002 until 2004.

A graduate of the School for International Training in Brattleboro, Vermont, in the United States, she holds a master’s degree in international administration and is fluent in English, French and Haitian Creole.