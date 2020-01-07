United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Daniela Kroslak of Germany as the Deputy Head for the United Nations Mission to support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA).

Ms. Kroslak brings to the position a wealth of experience in the field and at Headquarters. Since 2018, she has been the Chief of Staff of the United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH). From 2014 to 2018, Ms. Kroslak was the Principal Officer for the Sudan Integrated Operational Team within the Department of Peacekeeping Operations. She has also served as Senior Adviser and Head of Office for the Office of the Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan over 2012-2013, having previously been the Senior Political Affairs Officer within the Headquarters supporting both that office along with the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA). Prior to this, Ms. Kroslak served in the United Nations Mission in Sudan (2010-2011), United Nations Organization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (2004-2006) and the United Nations Population Fund in Rwanda (2003-2004). Ms. Kroslak worked for the International Crisis Group as Deputy Africa Director in Nairobi, Kenya (2007-2010), and for the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (2001-2002).

Ms. Kroslak holds a doctorate in international politics and a bachelor’s degree in international history and international politics from the University of Wales, Aberystwyth, United Kindgom. She also holds a licence in applied language from the Université Paul Valéry, Montpellier, France.