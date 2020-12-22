Security Council Terminates Mandate of African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2559 (2020)

The Security Council decided during a 22 December videoconference meeting to terminate the mandate of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) on 31 December 2020, withdrawing all uniformed and civilian personnel other than those needed for liquidation by 30 June 2021.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2559 (2020) Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the Council urged the Government of Sudan to protect civilians in Darfur in accordance with international human rights law and international humanitarian law. It underscored the need to build local community confidence in the ability of rule-of-law institutions to deliver justice, ensure accountability and provide legal protection to vulnerable communities.

Further, the 15-member Council authorized a guard unit from within UNAMID’s existing footprint to protect the Mission’s personnel, facilities and assets for the duration of its drawdown and liquidation. It called upon Sudan’s Government to cooperate fully with the United Nations and the African Union in ensuring an orderly and safe withdrawal, in line with the agreed outcome of the twenty‑eighth meeting of the Tripartite Coordination Mechanism meeting on UNAMID, held on 25 October.

Also by the text, the Council requested that the Government respect the 9 February 2008 Status of Forces Agreement, particularly in relation to the mission’s safety and security. It should grant the United Nations access to UNAMID premises until an agreed handover, ensuring full freedom of movement of mission personnel, vehicles and aircraft, by further terms. The Council also urged the Government to ensure the unimpeded redeployment of UNAMID’s equipment, supplies and other assets as well as the export of United Nations equipment and supplies.

[Security Council resolutions are currently adopted through a written procedure vote under temporary, extraordinary and provisional measures implemented in response to the COVID‑19 pandemic, as set out in a letter (document S/2020/253) by its President for March (China).]