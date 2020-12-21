Security Council Urges Peacebuilding Commission to Maintain Support for Countries Emerging from Conflict, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2558 (2020)

Welcoming wide participation in the 2020 review of the United Nations peacebuilding architecture, the Security Council today called on the Peacebuilding Commission to continue strengthening its advisory and liaison roles in support of the national priorities of countries emerging from conflict.

Through resolution 2558 (2020), unanimously adopted in concert with a similar resolution by the General Assembly, the 15-nation organ welcomed the work that has been done since 2016 in advancing peacebuilding by Member States and by the entire United Nations system, in particular at the field level through the work of peacekeeping operations, special political missions and United Nations country teams. It encouraged further action by the system to advance coherence in peacebuilding efforts.

Observing that financing of peacebuilding remains a significant challenge, the Council noted General Assembly plans to convene a high-level conference to advance, explore and consider options for ensuring adequate, predictable and sustained financing for sustainable peace.

In addition, the Council called for a further comprehensive review of United Nations peacebuilding in 2025, requesting the Secretary-General to present interim reports in 2022 and 2024 in advance of that review. It also requested that the Secretary-General present reports every two years following that review on system‑wide efforts to implement resolutions on sustaining peace and reforming the United Nations to better pursue that purpose.

[Security Council resolutions are currently adopted through a written procedure vote under temporary, extraordinary and provisional measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as set out in a letter (document S/2020/253) by its President for March (China).]