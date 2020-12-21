Security Council Presidential Statement Reaffirms Commitment to Fostering Interaction with International Court of Justice

The Security Council reaffirmed today its ongoing commitment to fostering interaction with the International Court of Justice, as it took note of the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Charter of the United Nations and the 100th anniversary of the Statute of the Permanent Court of International Justice.

In a presidential statement (document S/PRST/2020/13) issued by the South African Presidency for December, the 15-member Council stressed the importance of Charter provisions regarding the peaceful settlement of disputes and the International Court of Justice, including those pertaining to interaction between the two organs.

Recognizing the Court’s positive contribution to the rule of law at the international level and its key role in adjudicating disputes among States, the Council emphasized that the growing number of cases before it, on all aspects of international relations, demonstrates confidence in the Court’s work.

The Council went on to recognize the need to do more to help Member States, upon their request, to implement their Charter obligations. It commended the Court for making its Judicial Fellowship Programme as widely accessible as possible to law graduates, particularly those from developing countries.

“The Security Council expresses its continued commitment to foster interaction between the International Court of Justice and the Council in accordance with their respective mandates under the Charter of the United Nations,” the presidential statement said.