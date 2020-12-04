Pointing to Peaceful Elections in Burundi, Security Council Presidential Statement Ends Mandatory Reporting

Noting an improved security situation in Burundi, but also calling on its Government to address human rights violations and other continuing issues, the Security Council today ended mandatory reporting on the country and encouraged its international partners to continue dialogue towards resumption of development assistance.

Issuing presidential statement S/2020/12 — presented by Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, which holds the Council presidency for December — the 15-member Council also noted the broadly peaceful elections which marked a new phase for Burundi. It also welcomed steps taken to fight impunity and promote gender equality, encouraging the Government to build on such progress, in connection with a high-level meeting on cooperation between the United Nations and the African Union.

The Council stressed that there is also important work ahead to advance national reconciliation, promote of the rule of law, broaden democratic space and ensure respect of fundamental freedoms. It called on the Government to cooperate with the United Nations to tackle those challenges.

In view of the recommendations of the strategic assessment mission for United Nations engagement in Burundi, the Council encouraged discussions between the Secretary-General and the Government towards a smooth transition of the Office of the Special Envoy for the country.

The Council also encouraged continued engagement of the Peacebuilding Commission as a viable platform for dialogue between Burundi and its partners with a view to the Government creating conducive conditions for the resumption of financial and technical assistance.

The Council underscored the importance of support to Burundi as the country embarks on the next stage of its development and welcomed the willingness of the United Nations, alongside the African Union, the region and the international community, to continue engagement in support of Burundi’s efforts to achieve sustainable peace, reconciliation and development.