Sanctions-Monitoring Committee Imposed Punitive Measures on 8 Individuals for Hindering 2015 Mali Peace Accord, Chairman Tells Security Council

Eight individuals so far have been sanctioned for obstructing implementation of the 2015 Mali Peace and Reconciliation Agreement, the Chair of the Committee charged with overseeing the punitive measures told the Security Council today.

Despite obstacles thrown up by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) continued to hold meetings throughout the year, said José Singer Weisinger (Dominican Republic), its Chair. The Committee monitors the freezing of assets belonging to, and banning travel by, designated individuals.

Delivering the Chair’s annual briefing on the work of the Committee and its Panel of Experts, he said the body met three times since 1 January, adding that it considered the midterm report of the Panel of Experts on 12 February.

On 2 March, he continued, Committee members met with Mali’s representative, as well as those of neighbouring countries, including Algeria, chief mediator of the peace accord. Representatives of Burkina Faso, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Mauritania, Morocco and Niger also attended, he added.

The Chair went on to report that meetings were restricted to closed video teleconference settings during the latter half of 2020. In that format, the Committee heard a presentation on the final report of the Panel of Experts (document S/2019/636) on 5 August, he said, noting that it was submitted to the Security Council on 7 August.

