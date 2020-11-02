Security Council Committee Concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo Amends the List Entry of One Individual on Its Sanctions List

On 2 November 2020, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo amended the list entry of the following individual included on its list of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze and travel ban set out in paragraphs 1 to 6 of resolution 2293 (2016), as renewed by paragraph 1 of resolution 2528 (2020), adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations:

CDi.007 Name: 1: THOMAS 2: LUBANGA 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: na POB: Ituri, Democratic Republic of the Congo Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic Republic of the Congo Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Democratic Republic of the Congo ( in prison ) Listed on: 1 Nov. 2005 (amended on 13 Oct. 2016 and 2 Nov.2020 ) Other information: Arrested in Kinshasa in March 2005 for UPC/L involvement in human rights abuses violations. Transferred to the ICC on 17 March 2006. Convicted by the ICC in March 2012 and sentenced to 14 years in prison. On 1 December 2014, ICC appeals judges upheld Lubanga’s conviction and sentence. Transferred to a prison facility in the DRC on 19 December 2015 to serve out his sentence of imprisonment. He was released on 15 March 2020 after having served his ICC sentence. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

