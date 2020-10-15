Security Council Presidential Statement Welcomes Elaboration of Transitional Political Arrangements in Mali

The Security Council today welcomed the elaboration of transitional political arrangements in Mali and underlined the need to fully adhere to their terms, issuing a presidential statement in the wake of developments unfolding rapidly in the West African nation.

In presidential statement S/2020/10, which was introduced this morning by Vassily Nebenzia (Russian Federation), Council President for October, the 15-member organ welcomed the appointment in Mali of a Transitional President, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Government, as well as the issuance of a Transition Charter. It further welcomes the release of all the officials detained, as per the request of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and called for the swift appointment of a National Transition Council.

The Council commended the continued commitment and mediation efforts of ECOWAS in Mali, taking note of the bloc’s 5 October declaration on the transitional arrangements and the lifting of its previously imposed sanctions. It also took note of the lifting, by the African Union’s Peace and Security Council, of Mali’s suspension from African Union activities. Underlining that the transition should be conducted in accordance with the Transitional Charter — leading to constitutional order and elections within 18 months — it emphasized that elections must be inclusive, transparent, free, fair, credible and conducted in a peaceful environment.

Among other things, the Council called on all Malian stakeholders to prioritize building trust, engaging in dialogue and being willing to compromise, in order to conduct a civilian-led, consensual and inclusive transition. It called for the dissolution of the Comité national pour le salut du peuple, as called for by ECOWAS, and asked regional and international actors to enhance their support to help Mali build the foundations for a more stable and peaceful country.

Reiterating the strategic importance of the full, effective and inclusive implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali — to which there is no viable alternative — Council members called for the latter’s implementation to resume without delay. They further called on the Malian authorities to take expedited action to protect civilians, reduce intercommunal violence and restore peaceful relations between communities in central Mali, in particular by prioritizing the re-establishment of State authority and fighting impunity for violations of international law.

In addition, the Council reaffirmed the importance of continuing the fight against terrorism and expresses its support for the Group of Five for the Sahel (G-5 Sahel) Joint Force, reaffirmed its strong support for the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and requested the latter to continue its priority tasks of supporting the implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation, supporting stabilization, protecting civilians, providing good offices and restoring State authority in the centre of the country. It requested the Secretary General to include, in his quarterly reports to the Council, updates on how MINUSMA can support Mali’s political transition.

The meeting began at 10:24 a.m. and ended at 10:25 a.m.