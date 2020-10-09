Concerned by Turkey’s Plan to Reopen Varosha Coast, Security Council Presidential Statement Calls for Reversal of Decision, Urging Adherence to Resolutions

Expressing concern over Turkey’s recently announced plan to open the coastline of Varosha, a city on the eastern edge of Cyprus, the Security Council called today for a reversal of that decision and for the parties to avoid any unilateral action that could raise tensions on the island.

Issuing presidential statement S/PRST/2020/9 — presented by Dmitry A. Polyanskiy (Russian Federation), Council President for October — the 15-nation organ reaffirmed its commitment to an enduring, comprehensive and just settlement, in accordance with the wishes of the Cypriot people, and based on a bicommunal, bizonal federation with political equality. It further reaffirmed the status of Varosha as set out in previous Council resolutions — including resolutions 550 (1984) and 789 (1992) — and reiterated that no actions should be carried out in relation to Varosha that are not in accordance with those texts.

Stressing the importance of fully respecting and implementing its resolutions, the Council called upon both Cypriot sides, as well as the guarantor Powers, to engage in constructive dialogue with a sense of urgency following the electoral process in the Turkish Cypriot community. It also reiterated its support for the Secretary-General’s intention to convene a meeting, as previously agreed, between the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot leaders.

