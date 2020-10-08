Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Adds One Entry to Its Sanctions List

On 8 October 2020, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entry specified below to its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations:

A. Individuals

QDi.428 Name: 1: JAMAL 2: HUSSEIN 3: HASSAN 4: ZEINIYE

Name (original script):جمال حسين حسن زينيه Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 17 Aug 1972 b) 1 Jan 1972 POB: a) Benghazi, Libya b) Al Tall, Syrian Arab Republic c) Tell Mnin, Syrian Arab Republic Good quality a.k.a.: Jamal Husayn Zayniyah Low quality a.k.a: a) Abu Malek El Talleh b) Abu Hussein c) abu-Malik al-Ansari d) Abu-Malik al-Shami e) Abu-Malik al-Talli Nationality: Syrian Arab Republic Passport No: Syrian Passport No: 3987189 National identification No: a) 13080011550 b) Syrian Identification Card No. 5877002 issued 25 May 2011 Address: a) Syrian Arab Republic b) Arsal, Bekaa, Lebanon Listed on 8 Oct. 2020 Other information: Leader of AL-NUSRAH FRONT FOR THE PEOPLE OF THE LEVANT (QDe.137) in West Kalamoun, Syrian Arab Republic. Mother’s name is Amina Tohmeh. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

In accordance with paragraph 55 of resolution 2368 (2017), the Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summary of reasons for listing of the above name, at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/summaries.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.