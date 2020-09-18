Security Council Press Statement on Start of Afghanistan Peace Negotiations

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Abdou Abarry (Niger):

The members of the Security Council welcomed the start of Afghanistan Peace Negotiations in Doha, Qatar, on 12 September 2020.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed the Security Council’s strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Afghanistan.

The members of the Security Council recognized that a sustainable peace can be achieved only through a comprehensive and inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process that aims at a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, as well as an inclusive political settlement to end the conflict in Afghanistan. The members of the Security Council strongly encouraged parties to the negotiations to continue pursuing confidence-building measures, including reductions in violence, and to continue to engage in good faith.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed the importance of the United Nations role in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and welcomed the efforts of all regional and international partners of Afghanistan in facilitating intra-Afghan negotiations and in helping the parties reach peace. The members of the Security Council thanked the Government of Qatar for facilitating the first round of negotiations.

The members of the Security Council emphasized the importance of the implementation of its relevant resolutions, including resolution 2513 (2020).