Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Amends Eleven Entries on Its Sanctions List

On 10 September 2020, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities enacted the amendments specified with underline and strikethrough in the entries below on its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.096 Name: 1: MOUSSA 2: BEN OMAR 3: BEN ALI 4: ESSAADI

Name (original script): موسى بن عمر بن علي السعدي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 4 Dec. 1964 POB: Tabarka, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: a) Dah Dah b) Abdelrahmman c) Bechir Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: Tunisia number L335915, issued on 8 Nov. 1996, issued in Milan, Italy (expired on 7 Nov. 2001) National identification no: na Address: Tunisia Listed on: 25 Jun. 2003 (amended on 20 Dec. 2005, 17 Oct. 2007, 10 Aug. 2009, 16 May 2011, 20 Jul. 2012, 6 Dec. 2019, 10 Sep. 2020 ) Other information: Considered a fugitive from justice by the Italian authorities (as of Nov. 2009 Oct. 2019 ). Left Sudan to Tunisia in 2011. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 15 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.099 Name: 1: KHALIL 2: BEN AHMED 3: BEN MOHAMED 4: JARRAYA

Name (original script): خليل بن احمد بن محمد جراية

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 8 Feb. 1969 POB: Sfax, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Khalil Yarraya b) Ben Narvan Abdel Aziz born 15 Aug. 1970 in Sereka (former Yugoslavia) c) Abdel Aziz Ben Narvan born 15 Aug. 1970 in Sereka (former Yugoslavia) Low quality a.k.a.: a) Amro b) Omar c) Amrou d) Amr Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: Tunisian number K989895, issued on 26 Jul. 1995, issued in Genoa, Italy (expired on 25 Jul. 2000) National identification no: na Address: Nuoro, Italy Listed on: 25 Jun. 2003 (amended on 26 Nov. 2004, 20 Dec. 2005, 17 Oct. 2007, 16 Sep. 2008, 24 Mar. 2009, 10 Aug. 2009, 6 Aug. 2010, 6 Dec. 2019, 10 Sep. 2020 ) Other information: Detained in Italy since 9 Aug. 2008 for his implication in a case related to terrorism. Deported from Italy to Tunisia on 24 Feb. 2015 . Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 15 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.138 Name: 1: SAID 2: BEN ABDELHAKIM 3: BEN OMAR 4: AL-CHERIF

Name (original script): سعيد بن عبد الحكيم بن عمر الشريف

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 25 Jan. 1970 POB: Manzil Tmim, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Cherif Said born 25 Jan. 1970 in Tunisia b) Binhamoda Hokri born 25 Jan. 1970 in Sosa, Tunisia c) Hcrif Ataf born 25 Jan. 1971 in Solisse, Tunisia d) Bin Homoda Chokri born 25 Jan. 1970 in Tunis, Tunisia e) Atef Cherif born 12 Dec. 1973 in Algeria f) Sherif Ataf born 12 Dec. 1973 in Aras, Algeria g) Ataf Cherif Said born 12 Dec. 1973 in Tunis, Tunisia h) Cherif Said born 25 Jan. 1970 in Tunis, Tunisia i) Cherif Said born 12 Dec. 1973 in Algeria Low quality a.k.a.: a) Djallal b) Youcef c) Abou Salman d) Said Tmimi Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: Tunisia number M307968, issued on 8 Sep. 2001 (expired on 7 Sep. 2006) National identification no: na Address: Corso Lodi 59, Milan, Italy Listed on: 12 Nov. 2003 (amended on 20 Dec. 2005, 21 Dec. 2007, 30 Jan. 2009, 16 May 2011, 6 Dec. 2019, 10 Sep. 2020 ) Other information: Mother's name is Radhiyah Makki. Sentenced to eight years and ten months of imprisonment for membership of a terrorist association by the Appeal Court of Milan, Italy, on 7 Feb. 2008. Sentence confirmed by the Italian Supreme Court on 15 Jan. 2009, which became definitive as of Feb. 2008. Subject to expulsion from Italy to Tunisia after serving the sentence . Deported from Italy to Tunisia on 27 Nov. 2013. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 6 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.139 Name: 1: IMED 2: BEN MEKKI 3: ZARKAOUI 4: na

Name (original script): عماد بن مكي زرقاوي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 15 Jan. 1973 POB: Tunis, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Dour Nadre born 15 Jan. 1974 in Morocco b) Dour Nadre born 15 Jan. 1973 in Morocco c) Daour Nadre born 31 Mar. 1975 in Algeria d) Imad ben al-Mekki ben al-Akhdar al-Zarkaoui (previously listed as) Low quality a.k.a.: a) Zarga b) Nadra Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: Tunisia number M174950, issued on 27 Apr. 1999 (expired on 26 Apr. 2004) National identification no: na Address: 41-45 Rue Estienne d’Orves, Pré Saint Gervais, France Listed on: 12 Nov. 2003 (amended on 20 Dec. 2005, 31 Jul. 2006, 10 Aug. 2009, 16 May 2011, 6 Dec. 2019, 10 Sep.2020 ) Other information: Mother’s name is Zina al-Zarkaoui. Imprisoned in France since 1 Feb. 2010 on charges of criminal conspiracy in relation to a terrorist organization . Sentenced to seven years and one month of imprisonment by the Court of Appeals of Milan in Italy . Released on 31 Mar. 20 14 on early release. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 6 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.140 Name: 1: KAMAL 2: BEN MAOELDI 3: BEN HASSAN 4: AL-HAMRAOUI

Name (original script): كمال بن المولدي بن حسن الحمراوي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 21 Oct. 1977 POB: Beja, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Hamroui Kamel ben Mouldi b) Hamraoui Kamel born 21 Nov. 1977 in Morocco c) Hamraoui Kamel born 21 Nov. 1977 in Tunisia d) Hamraoui Kamel born 21 Oct. 1977 in Tunisia Low quality a.k.a.: a) Kamel b) Kimo Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: Tunisian number P229856, issued on 1 Nov. 2002 (expires on 31 Oct. 2007) National identification no: na Address: a) Via Bertesi Number 27, Cremona, Italy b) Via Plebiscito Number 3, Cremona, Italy Listed on: 12 Nov. 2003 (amended on 20 Dec. 2005, 31 Jul. 2006, 21 Dec. 2007, 16 May 2011, 6 Dec. 2019, 10 Sep. 2020 ) Other information: Mother’s name is Khamisah al-Kathiri. Subject to a decree of expulsion, suspended on 17 Apr. 2007 by the European Court of Human Rights. Re-arrested in Italy on 20 May 2008. Deported from Italy to Tunisia on 6 May 2015 . Inadmissible to the Schengen area. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 6 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.143 Name: 1: HAMADI 2: BEN ABDUL AZIZ 3: BEN ALI 4: BOUYEHIA

Name (original script): حمادي بن عبد العزيز بن علي بويحي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 29 May 1966 POB: Tunis, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Gamel Mohamed born 25 May 1966 in Morocco b) Abd el Wanis Abd Gawwad Abd el Latif Bahaa born 9 May 1986 in Egypt c) Mahmoud Hamid Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: (Tunisian passport number L723315, issued on 5 May 1998, expired on 4 May 2003) National identification no: na Address: Corso XXII Marzo Number 39, Milan, Italy Listed on: 12 Nov. 2003 (amended on 20 Dec. 2005, 31 Jul. 2006, 30 Jan. 2009, 16 May 2011, 6 Dec. 2019, 10 Sep. 2020 ) Other information: In prison in Italy until 28 Jul. 2011 6 Feb. 2026 . Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.149 Name: 1: NOUREDDINE 2: BEN ALI 3: BEN BELKASSEM 4: AL-DRISSI

Name (original script): نور الدين بن علي بن بلقاسم الدريسي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 30 Apr. 1964 POB: Tunis, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: Drissi Noureddine Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abou Ali b) Faycal Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: Tunisian number L851940, issued on 9 Sep. 1998 (expired on 8 Sep. 2003) National identification no: na Address: Via Plebiscito 3, C r e r mona, Italy Listed on: 12 Nov. 2003 (amended on 20 Dec. 2005, 31 Jul. 2006, 21 Dec. 2007, 16 May 2011, 6 Dec. 2019, 10 Sep.2020 ) Other information: Under administrative control measure in Italy until 5 May 2010 . Sentenced to six years of imprisonment for international terrorism in 2008. Deported from Italy to Tunisia on 10 Feb. 2013 . Inadmissible to the Schengen area. Mother’s name is Khadijah al-Drissi. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 22 Apr. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.330 Name: 1: AZZAM 2: ABDULLAH 3: ZUREIK 4: AL-MAULID AL-SUBHI

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 12 Apr. 1976 POB: Al Baraka, Saudi Arabia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Mansur al-Harbi b) Azzam al-Subhi c) Azam Abdallah Razeeq al Mouled Alsbhua d) Abu Muslem al-Maky e) Abu Suliman al-Harbi f) Abu Abdalla al-Harbi g) Azam A.R. Alsbhua Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Saudi Arabia Passport no: Saudi Arabia number C389664, issued on 15 Sep. 2000 National identification no: na 1024026187 Address: na Listed on: 23 Sep. 2014 (amended on 6 Dec. 2019, 10 Sep. 2020 ) Other information: Has ties to numerous senior Al-Qaida (QDe.004) leaders. Wanted by the Saudi Arabian Government for terrorism. Father's name is Abdullah Razeeq al Mouled al Sbhua. Physical description: eye colour: dark; hair colour: dark; complexion: dark. Speaks Arabic. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.332 Name: 1: IBRAHIM 2: SULEIMAN 3: HAMAD 4: AL-HABLAIN

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 17 Dec. 1984 POB: Buraidah, Saudi Arabia Good quality a.k.a.: Barahim Suliman H. al Hblian Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Jabal b) Abu-Jabal Nationality: Saudi Arabia Passport no: Saudi Arabia number F800691 National identification no: na 1047503170 Address: na Listed on: 23 Sep. 2014 (amended on 6 Dec. 2019, 10 Sep.2020 ) Other information: Explosives expert and operative for the Abdallah Azzam Brigades (AAB) (QDe.144). Wanted by the Saudi Arabian Government for terrorism. Physical description: eye colour: dark; hair colour: dark; complexion: olive. Speaks Arabic. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.370 Name: 1: TARAD 2: MOHAMMAD 3: ALJABRA ALNORI ALFARES 4: na ALJARBA

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 20 Nov. 1979 POB: Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: Tarad Aljarba Low quality a.k.a.: Abu-Muhammad al-Shimali Nationality: Saudi Arabia Passport no: E704088, issued on 26 Aug. 2003 (expired on 2 Jul. 2008) National identification no: na 1121628414 Address: na Listed on: 29 Sep. 2015 (amended on 6 Dec. 2019, 10 Sep. 2020 ) Other information: Border emir of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115) as of Apr. 2015, and ISIL’s leader for operations outside of the Syrian Arab Republic and Iraq as of mid-2014. Facilitated the travel from Turkey to the Syrian Arab Republic of prospective ISIL fighters from Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. Managed ISIL’s guesthouse in Azaz, Syrian Arabic Republic as of 2014. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

B. Entities and other groups

QDe.015 Name: WAFA HUMANITARIAN ORGANIZATION

A.k.a.: a) Al Wafa b) Al Wafa Organization c) Wafa Al-Igatha Al-Islamia F.k.a.: na Address: a) Jordan House No. 125, Street 54, Phase II Hayatabad, Peshawar, Pakistan (at time of listing) b) Saudi Arabia (at time of listing) b c ) Kuwait (at time of listing) c d ) United Arab Emirates (at time of listing) d e ) Afghanistan (at time of listing) Listed on: 6 Oct. 2001 ( amended on 21 Mar. 2012, 6 Dec. 2019, 10 Sep. 2020 ) Other information: Headquarters was in Kandahar, Afghanistan as at 2001. Wafa was a component of Al-Qaida (QDe.004) in 2001. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.