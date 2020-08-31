Security Council Renews Mali Sanctions, Panel Monitoring Implementation, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2541 (2020)

The Security Council, in a videoconference meeting* on 31 August, announced its decision to renew sanctions in Mali for one year, unanimously adopting a resolution that also extends the work of the expert panel established to focus on the matter.

In adopting resolution 2541 (2020), the Council decided to renew until 31 August 2021 the measures as set out in paragraphs 1 to 7 of resolution 2374 (2017), which includes imposing a travel ban and asset freeze on those who are hobbling progress on implementing the Agreement of Peace and Reconciliation in Mali. By the resolution’s terms, it reaffirmed that these measures shall apply to individuals and entities as designated by the Sanctions Committee established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017).

The Council also decided to extend until 30 September 2021 the mandate of the Panel of Experts, as well as the request to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), set out in paragraph 16 of resolution 2374 (2017), which encouraged the Mission’s assistance to the Panel. The Council also expressed its intention to review the Panel’s mandate and take appropriate action regarding its further extension no later than 31 August 2021.

Also by the terms of the resolution, the Council requested the Secretary‑General to take measures to re-establish the Panel of Experts, in consultation with the Committee, and asked the Panel to provide to the Council, after discussion with the Committee, a midterm report no later than 28 February 2021, a final report no later than 15 August 2021 and periodic updates in between, as appropriate.

[Security Council resolutions are currently adopted through a written procedure vote under temporary, extraordinary and provisional measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as set out in a letter (document S/2020/253) by its President for March (China).]