Security Council Press Statement on Mali

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Dian Triansyah Djani (Indonesia):

The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern regarding the recent developments in Mali. They strongly condemned the mutiny which happened in Kati, Mali, on 18 August 2020, and which led to the arrest of the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister and several members of the Government by some mutineers.

They urged those mutineers to release safely and immediately all the officials detained and to return to their barracks without delay.

They also underlined the urgent need to restore rule of law and to move towards the return to constitutional order.

They reiterated their strong support to the Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS) initiatives and mediation efforts in Mali and expressed their support to the two ECOWAS communiqués of 18 August 2020 as well as to the one from the African Union Chairperson. They called on all Malian stakeholders to show restraint and give priority to dialogue to resolve the crisis in their country.

They reiterated their support to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in its efforts to stabilize the situation in Mali.

They expressed their determination to continue monitoring closely the situation.