Security Council Announces Failure to Adopt Text on Iran Sanctions by 2 Against, 2 in Favour, 11 Abstentions

The Security Council announced on 14 August its failure to adopt a draft resolution aimed at extending arms-related restrictions on Iran, set to expire in October under resolution 2231 (2015).

In an evening videoconference* meeting, the text failed — by a vote of 2 against to 2 in favour, with 11 abstentions — to garner the required number of votes for adoption.

Tabled by the United States, the text would have had the Council decide — acting under Article 41 of the Charter of the United Nations — that paragraph 5, as well as subparagraphs (b) and (e) of paragraph 6, Annex B of resolution 2231 (2015), continue to apply until the Council decides otherwise, notwithstanding the duration specified in each paragraph or subparagraph.

[Security Council resolutions are currently adopted through a written procedure vote under temporary, extraordinary and provisional measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as set out in a letter (document S/2020/253) by its President for March (China).]