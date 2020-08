On 3 August 2020, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Somalia adopted an Implementation Assistance Notice: “Summary of the improvised explosive device (IED) components ban and regulations in place for exportation of explosive materials to Somalia.”

The full text of the Implementation Assistance Notice is accessible on the Committee’s website at the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/751/notices.