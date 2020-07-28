On 28 July 2020, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic amended the list entries of the following individuals included on its list of individuals and entities, as specified in underline below.

A. Individuals

CFi.001 Name: 1: FRANÇOIS 2: YANGOUVONDA 3: BOZIZÉ 4: na

Title: a) Former Head of State Central African Republic b) Professor Designation: na DOB: a) 14 Oct. 1946 b) 16 Dec. 1948 POB: a) Mouila, Gabon b) Izo, South Sudan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Bozize Yangouvonda b) Samuel Peter Mudde (born 16 Dec. 1948, in Izo South Sudan) Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: a) Central African Republic b) South Sudan Passport no: D00002264, issued on 11 Jun. 2013 (issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Juba, South Sudan. Expires on 11 Jun. 2017. Diplomatic passport issued under name Samuel Peter Mudde) National identification no: M4800002143743 (Personal number on passport) Address: a) Uganda b) Bangui, Central African Republic (since his return from Uganda in December 2019) Listed on: 9 May 2014 ( amended on 4 Nov. 2014, 16 Feb. 2018, 1 Mar. 2019 ) Other information: Mother’s name is Martine Kofio. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

CFi.004 Name: 1: ALFRED 2: YEKATOM 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Chief Corporal of the Forces Armées Centrafricaines (FACA) DOB: 23 Jun. 1976 POB: Central African Republic Good quality a.k.a.: a) Alfred Yekatom Saragba b) Alfred Ekatom c) Alfred Saragba Low quality a.k.a.: a) Colonel Rombhot b) Colonel Rambo c) Colonel Rambot d) Colonel Rombot e) Colonel Romboh Nationality: Central African Republic Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: a) Mbaiki, Lobaye Province, Central African Republic (Tel. +236 72 15 47 07 / +236 75 09 43 41) b) Bimbo, Ombella-Mpoko province, Central African Republic (previous location) c) The Hague (since his transfer to the International Criminal Court on 17 November 2018) Listed on: 20 Aug. 2015 Other information: Has controlled and commanded a large group of armed militia men. Father’s name (adoptive father) is Ekatom Saragba (also spelled Yekatom Saragba). Brother of Yves Saragba, an anti-Balaka commander in Batalimo, Lobaye province, and a former FACA soldier. Physical description: eye colour: black; hair colour: bold; complexion: black; height: 170cm; weight: 100kg. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

CFi.005 Name: 1: HABIB 2: SOUSSOU 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: a) Coordinator of anti-Balaka for Lobaye province b) Corporal Master-corporal of the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) DOB: 13 Mar. 1980 POB: Central African Republic Good quality a.k.a.: Soussou Abib Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Central African Republic Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Boda, Central African Republic (Tel. +236 72198628) Listed on: 20 Aug. 2015 Other information: Appointed as anti-balaka zone commander (COMZONE) of Boda on 11 April 2014 and on 28 June 2014, for the entire Lobaye Province. Under his command, targeted killings, clashes and attacks against humanitarian organizations and aid workers have continued to take place. Physical description: eye colour: brown; hair colour: black; height: 160cm; weight: 60kg. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

CFi.007 Name: 1: HAROUN 2: GAYE 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Rapporteur of the political coordination of the Front Populaire pour la Renaissance de Centrafrique (FPRC) DOB: a) 30 Jan. 1968 b) 30 Jan. 1969 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: a) Haroun Geye b) Aroun Gaye c) Aroun Geye Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Passport no: Central African Republic number O00065772 (letter O followed by 3 zeros), expires 30 Dec. 2019) National identification no: na Address: a) Bangui, Central African Republic b) Ndélé, Bamingui-Bangoran Listed on: 17 Dec. 2015 Other information: Gaye is a leader of the Front Populaire pour la Renaissance de Centrafrique (FPRC) (not listed) a marginalized ex-Seleka armed group in Bangui. He is also a leader of the so-called “Defense Committee” of Bangui’s PK5 (known as ‘PK5 Resistance’ or ‘Texas’) (not listed), which extorts money from residents and threatens and employs physical violence. Gaye was appointed on 2 November 2014 by Nourredine Adam (CFi.002) as rapporteur of the political coordination of the FPRC. On 9 May 2014, the Security Council Committee established by resolution 2127 (2013) on CAR included Adam on its sanctions list. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

CFi.012 Name: 1: ABDOULAYE 2: HISSENE 3: na 4: na

Title: na President of the Conseil National de Défense et de Sécurité (CNDS) and military leader of the Front Populaire pour la Renaissance de la Centrafrique Designation: na “general” DOB: a) 1967 b) 1 Jan. 1967 POB: a) Ndele, Bamingui-Bangoran, Central African Republic b) Haraze Mangueigne, Chad Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abdoulaye Issène b) Abdoulaye Hissein c) Hissene Abdoulaye d) Abdoulaye Issène Ramadane e) Abdoulaye Issene Ramadan f) Issene Abdoulaye Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: a) Central African Republic b) Chad Passport no: a) CAR diplomatic passport no. D00000897, issued on 5 Apr. 2013 (valid until 4 April 2018) b) CAR diplomatic passport no. D00004262, issued on 11 March 2014 (expires on 10 March 2019) National identification no: Chad national identity card no. 103-00653129-22, issued on 21 Apr. 2009 (expires on 21 April 2019) Address: a) KM5, Bangui, Central African Republic b) Nana-Grebizi, Central African Republic c) Ndjari, Ndjamena, Chad d) Ndélé, Bamingui-Bangoran (main location since August 2016) Listed on: 17 May 2017 (amended on 1 Mar. 2019, 18 Apr. 2019) Other information: Hissène was formerly the Minister of Youth and Sports as part of the Cabinet for the Central African Republic’s former President Michel Djotodia. Prior to that, he was the head of the Convention of Patriots for Justice and Peace, a political party. He also established himself as a leader of armed militias in Bangui, in particular in the “PK5” (3rd district) neighborhood. In October 2016, Abdoulaye Hissène was appointed President of the Conseil National de Défense et de Sécurité, a body which was created at the time to gather military leaders and commanding fighters from all ex-Séléka factions. He has remained in this position since then, but has actual control over FPRC fighters only. Father’s name is Abdoulaye. Mother’s name is Absita Moussa. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

CFi.013 Name: 1: MARTIN 2: KOUMTAMADJI 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: President and commander-in-chief of the Front Démocratique du Peuple Centrafricain (FDPC)DOB: a) 5 Oct. 1965 b) 3 Mar. 1965 POB: a) Ndïnaba, Chad b) Kobo, Central African Republic c) Kabo, Central African Republic Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abdoulaye Miskine b) Abdoullaye Miskine c) Martin Nadingar Koumtamadji d) Martin Nkoumtamadji e) Martin Koumta Madji f) Omar Mahamat Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: a) Chad b) Central African Republic c) Congo Passport no: a) CAR diplomatic passport no. 06FBO2262, issued on 22 Feb. 2007 (expired on 21 Feb. 2012) b) Congo service passport number SA0020249 , issued on 22 Jan. 2019 (expires on 21 January 2022) National identification no: na Address: a) Am Dafock, Vakaga prefecture, Central African Republic (last known location) b) Ndjamena, Chad (since his arrest in November 2019) Listed on: 20 Apr. 2020 (amended on 5 May 2020) Other information: Martin Koumtamadji founded the FDPC in 2005. He joined the Séléka coalition in December 2012 before leaving it in April 2013 after the rebels took power in Bangui. After being arrested in Cameroon, he was then transferred to Brazzaville in the Republic of Congo. He always remained in command of his troops on the ground in the CAR even when he was in Brazzaville before returning to the CAR (between November 2014 and 2019). The FDPC signed the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the CAR on 6 February 2019 but Martin Koumtamadji remains a threat to the peace, stability and security of the CAR. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

The Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summary of reasons for listing of the above name, at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/2127/sanctions-list-materials/summaries.

An updated List is accessible on the Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/2127/sanctions-list-materials.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the Committee’s Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.