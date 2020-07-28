Acting unanimously today, the Security Council extended the mandate of the United Nations peacekeeping force in Cyprus and called on the leaders of the two Cypriot communities to urgently work towards convergence on core issues.

Adopting resolution 2537 (2020), the 15-member organ expressed full support for the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) and decided to extend its mandate for a further period ending on 31 January 2021.

Recalling its resolution 2506 (2020), the Council called upon the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders to ensure effective coordination and cooperation on health matters, including in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also called for any restrictions on movement aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus to be coordinated and to not exceed what is needed to protect public health.

In addition, the Council called upon the leaders to reaffirm political support for bicommunal technical committees, which under the Secretary-General’s auspices are tasked with exploring ways to improve the daily lives of all Cypriots. It also called upon them to promote peace education, improve the public atmosphere for negotiations and increase support for civil society engagement.

While expressing serious concern at violations of the military status quo along the ceasefire lines, the Council welcomed news that 18 suspected hazardous areas across the island have been cleared of mines and called upon the parties to step up their cooperation with the Committee on Missing Persons.

The Council requested the Secretary-General to submit by 10 January a report on his good offices, in particular on progress towards reaching a consensus starting-point for meaningful, results-oriented negotiations leading to a settlement.

