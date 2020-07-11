After several failed attempts in recent days, the Security Council today adopted a resolution extending authorization of a mechanism that brings life-saving humanitarian aid into Syria for another year, through one Turkish border crossing.

Adopting resolution 2533 (2020), the Council approved delivery of aid through the Bab al-Hawa crossing until 10 July 2021. The text received 12 votes in favour to none against, with 3 abstentions (China, Dominican Republic, Russian Federation).

The resolution did not approve the Bab al-Salam crossing on Syria’s border with Turkey, through which aid had continued until yesterday, as well as Al Yarubiyah and Al-Ramtha on the country’s borders with Iraq and Jordan, through which deliveries had moved from 2014 to early January 2020.

Today’s outcome, which was announced during a videoconference meeting*, followed four failed attempts in the past week to renew authorization for the cross-border mechanism, which expired on 10 July. (See Press Releases SC/14244 of 8 July and SC/14246 of 10 July.)

[Security Council resolutions are currently adopted through a written procedure vote under temporary, extraordinary and provisional measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as set out in a letter (document S/2020/253) by its President for March (China).]

