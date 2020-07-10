The Security Council today failed to adopt a resolution that would have extended its authorization for a mechanism to bring lifesaving humanitarian aid through two Turkish border crossings into Syria for another six months.

Two other draft resolutions are currently with members of the Council for voting procedure.

By the text (document S/2020/667), introduced by Belgium and Germany during a 10 July videoconference meeting*, the Council would have renewed a mechanism that allows the United Nations and its humanitarian partners to deliver aid into Syria through Bab al-Salam and Bab al-Hawa crossings in Turkey only. It would exclude Al Yarubiyah and Al‑Ramtha on Syria’s borders with Iraq and Jordan, through which deliveries had moved from 2014 to early January 2020.

Further, the Council would have requested the Secretary‑General, in view of the grave risk posed by COVID-19, to report by no later than the end of August on the impact of the pandemic on the need for and the delivery of humanitarian assistance, including medical and surgical supplies, to people in need throughout Syria, including non-government-controlled areas.

Today’s outcome followed two failed attempts on 7 and 8 July to renew authorization for the cross-border mechanism, which expires today. (See Press Release SC/14244.)

[Security Council resolutions are currently adopted through a written procedure vote under temporary, extraordinary and provisional measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as set out in a letter (document S/2020/253) by its President for March (China).]

