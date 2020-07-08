The Security Council failed on 7 and 8 July to adopt draft resolutions that would have renewed its authorization for the cross-border mechanism that enables the United Nations and its implementing partners to deliver humanitarian aid into Syria via the country’s border with Turkey.

During a 7 July videoconference meeting*, the Council announced that a draft resolution (document S/2020/654), presented by Belgium and Germany, which would have enabled humanitarian assistance to continue to pass through the Bab al-Salam and Bab al-Hawa border crossing until 10 July 2021, was not adopted owing the negative vote of two permanent Council members.

The result was 13 votes in favour to 2 against (China, Russian Federation).

Then, during an 8 July videoconference meeting, it announced that a second draft (document S/2020/658), submitted by the Russian Federation, was not adopted due to its failure to obtain the required number of votes. That text would have enabled aid to pass through Bab al-Hawa until 20 January 2021.

The vote was four in favour (China, Russian Federation, South Africa, Viet Nam) to seven against (Belgium, Dominican Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, United Kingdom, United States), with four abstentions (Indonesia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia).

[Security Council resolutions are currently adopted through a written procedure vote under temporary, extraordinary and provisional measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as set out in a letter (document S/2020/253) by its President for March (China).]

