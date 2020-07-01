The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Christoph Heusgen (Germany):

The members of the Security Council welcomed the continued engagement of the international community in Guinea-Bissau, in particular the “Group of Five” (the African Union, Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), European Union and the United Nations), towards resolving the political and institutional crisis and their support to national efforts on peacebuilding and national reconciliation, and in that context, took note of the recognition on 22 April 2020, by the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, of Úmaro Sissoco Embaló as the winner in the December 2019 run-off presidential election in Guinea-Bissau.

The members of the Security Council recalled with concern the events that resulted in the ongoing political and institutional crisis and strongly urged all Bissau-Guineans to respect the ECOWAS road map and to work together to implement it without further delay, including by appointing a Prime Minister and forming a new Government, in full compliance with the provisions of the Constitution and in conformity with the results of the legislative elections of March 2019.

The members of the Security Council called upon the Bissau-Guinean authorities to take concrete steps towards ensuring peace, security and stability in the country by resolving the political crisis through inclusive dialogue with all stakeholders, implementing urgent reforms as per the Conakry Agreement of 14 October 2016 and the ECOWAS six-point road map, and expediting the review of the Constitution in a manner consistent with its provisions and with support from ECOWAS and international partners as appropriate.

The members of the Security Council encouraged the Special Representative of the Secretary-General to continue using her good offices and the convening power of the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS) to support political dialogue and national reconciliation efforts, and in close coordination with the Group of Five, relevant international partners and national counterparts, to establish a monitoring mechanism for the implementation of the reforms agenda, as outlined in the Conakry Agreement.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the positive impact of the ECOWAS Mission in Guinea-Bissau on peace and stability in the country.

The members of the Security Council recalled the gains achieved in combating drug trafficking in Guinea-Bissau, as illustrated by the significant drug seizures of March and September 2019 and the sentencing of those involved. The members of the Security Council reiterated their call upon the Bissau-Guinean authorities to take concrete steps towards ensuring peace, security and stability by combating drug trafficking and organized crime, which can threaten security and stability in Guinea-Bissau and in the subregion.

The members of the Security Council expressed concern at recent incidents and called upon Guinea-Bissau’s defence and security forces not to interfere in the political process in Guinea-Bissau.

The members of the Security Council called upon all stakeholders to refrain from any action that might endanger the constitutional order and the rule of law, which are essential for peace, security and political stabilization in Guinea‑Bissau.

The members of the Security Council reminded all stakeholders that they may consider taking appropriate measures in response to further developments in the situation in Guinea-Bissau.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern at the threat posed to the people of Guinea-Bissau by the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the Bissau-Guinean authorities and all political actors and State institutions to work together to mitigate this threat.