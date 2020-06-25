The Security Council, in a 25 June videoconference meeting*, renewed the sanctions regime imposed on the Democratic Republic of the Congo for one year, while extending for 13 months the mandate of a Group of Experts tasked with assisting in the oversight of those measures.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2528 (2020) under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the 15-member Council decided to renew until 1 July 2021 a series of measures set out in paragraphs 1 to 6 of resolution 2293 (2016). Among other things, those directed States to prevent the direct supply, sale or transfer of arms and related material and assistance to all non-governmental entities and individuals operating in the territory of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In renewing those provisions, the Council also reaffirmed a set of transport, travel and finance measures set out in resolution 2293 (2016), affirming that they apply to individuals and entities designated by the Security Council Committee concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It reaffirmed a stipulation that the sanctions do not apply to the supply, sale or transfer of arms — and the provision of any assistance, advice or training — intended for the military activities of the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, or to support the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and the African Union Regional Task Force.

By other terms of today’s resolution, the Council also decided to extend until 1 August 2021 the mandate of the Group of Experts which assists the Committee, as set forth in paragraph 6 of resolution 2360 (2017). Members requested the Secretary-General — in consultation with the Committee — to reestablish the Group of Experts, while voicing their intention to review the latter’s mandate and take appropriate action regarding a further extension no later than 1 July 2021.

In addition, the Council requested the Group of Experts to provide a midterm report no later than 30 December 2020 and a final report no later than 15 June 2021, and to submit monthly updates to the Committee. It also reaffirmed existing reporting provisions laid out in resolution 2360 (2017) and 2478 (2019).

[Security Council resolutions are currently adopted through a written procedure vote under temporary, extraordinary and provisional measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as set out in a letter (document S/2020/253) by its President for March (China).]