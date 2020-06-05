The Security Council in a 5 June videoconference meeting* announced that it had unanimously decided to extend for one year a series of authorizations for Member States to inspect vessels on the high seas off the coast of Libya suspected of violating that country’s arms embargo.

In adopting resolution 2526 (2020) under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the 15-member Council decided to extend the authorization laid out in resolution 2473 (2019) for 12 months. Those measures — first agreed in resolution 2292 (2016) — allow States, acting nationally or through regional organizations, to inspect vessels on the high seas bound to or from Libya, given reasonable grounds to believe that they are in violation of the Council’s arms embargo.

By other terms of the text, members requested the Secretary-General to report on the implementation of today’s resolution within 11 months.

[Security Council resolutions are currently adopted through a written procedure vote under temporary, extraordinary and provisional measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as set out in a letter (document S/2020/253) by its President for March (China).]