On 11 May 2020, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1718 (2006) enacted the amendments specified with underline and strikethrough in the entry below on its 1718 Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the measures imposed by paragraphs 8 (d) and 8 (e) of Security Council resolution 1718 (2006) adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

B. Entities

KPe.075 Name: YUK TUNG ENERGY PTE LTD

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: 17-22, UOB Plaza 2, Raffles Place, 80 Raffles Place, #17-22 UOB Plaza, Singapore, 048624, Singapore

Listed on: 30 Mar. 2018 (amended on 11 May 2020) . Other information: Ship manager and commercial manager of the YUK TUNG, which conducted ship-to-ship transfer of refined petroleum product.

