On 5 May 2020, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic amended the list entry of the following individual included on its list of individuals and entities, as specified in underline below.

A. Individuals

CFi.013: Name: 1: MARTIN 2: KOUMTAMADJI 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: President and commander-in-chief of the Front Démocratique du Peuple Centrafricain (FDPC) DOB: a) 5 Oct. 1965 b) 3 March 1965 POB: a) Ndïnaba, Chad b) Kobo, Central African Republic c) Kabo, Central African Republic Good Quality a.k.a.: a) Abdoulaye Miskine b) Abdoullaye Miskine c) Martin Nadingar Koumtamadji d) Martin Nkoumtamadji e) Martin Koumta Madji f) Omar Mahamat Low Quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: a) Chad b) Central African Republic c) Congo Passport no.: a) CAR diplomatic passport no. 06FBO2262, issued on 22 Feb. 2007 (expired on 21 Feb. 2012) b) Congo service passport number SA0020249, issued on 22 January 2019 (expires on 21 January 2022) ; National Identification No.: na Address: Am Dafock, Vakaga prefecture, Central African Republic (last known location) Listed on: 20 April 2020 (amended on XX May 2020) Other information: Martin Koumtamadji founded the FDPC in 2005. He joined the Séléka coalition in December 2012 before leaving it in April 2013 after the rebels took power in Bangui. After being arrested in Cameroon, he was then transferred to Brazzaville in the Republic of Congo. He always remained in command of his troops on the ground in the CAR even when he was in Brazzaville before returning to the CAR (between November 2014 and 2019). The FDPC signed the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the CAR on 6 February 2019 but Martin Koumtamadji remains a threat to the peace, stability and security of the CAR. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link : https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

The Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summary of reasons for listing of the above name, at the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/2127/sanctions-list-materials/summaries.

An updated List is accessible on the Committee’s website at the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/2127/sanctions-list-materials.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council Sanctions List is also updated following all changes made to the Committee’s Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.