On 29 April 2020, Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, Permanent Representative of Indonesia to the United Nations and Chair of the 1540 Committee, on behalf of the Committee, provided a briefing to the Security Council about resolution 1540 (2004) and the related Comprehensive Review currently under way (document S/2020/347).

Since its unanimous adoption on 28 April 2004, resolution 1540 has become a vital and integral component of the international non-proliferation architecture, and main guidance for the international community’s efforts to prevent the proliferation of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons, their means of delivery and related materials to and by non-State actors. Illicit use of these sensitive materials is not merely a theoretical possibility, and no State is immune from this threat. States have made significant progress in the full implementation of the resolution. Nevertheless, many gaps remain, and the Security Council recognizes that the full and effective implementation of resolution 1540 (2004) is a long-term task.

The mandate of the 1540 Committee is to report to the Security Council for its examination on the implementation of resolution 1540 (2004), and to promote the full implementation of resolution 1540 (2004), as well as facilitate technical assistance in this regard. This year is an important one: The Committee is conducting a Comprehensive Review prior to renewal of its mandate on 25 April 2021.

The Review will analyse the operation of the Committee in the conduct of its tasks and recommend any changes considered necessary. There are four main themes: first, implementation of the resolution, including trends, gaps and the reasons; second, the Committee’s assistance mechanism; third, collaboration with relevant international, regional and subregional organizations and other UN bodies; and fourth the Committee’s outreach to Member States, as well as international, regional and subregional organizations and relevant parts of civil society, including academia and industry, as appropriate.

The Comprehensive Review is an inclusive process and contributions by Member States are particularly important. The Committee plans to hold open consultations, but due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the date for these has not yet been fixed. The Committee will ensure that Member States, as well as international, regional and subregional organizations and civil society, as appropriate, will be able to contribute fully to the Committee’s deliberations.

In addition to participation in these open consultations, States can contribute to the Review by providing updates on national implementation and country matrices.

Member States, as well as international, regional and subregional organizations and civil society, as appropriate, can also contribute written submissions to the Committee. These could be sent throughout the year, but it would be helpful to have them as early as convenient, which will ensure that the Committee has sufficient time for consideration and discussion.

It is vital that resolution 1540 (2004) remains fit for purpose as the centrepiece of international efforts to prevent the exploitation of weapons of mass destruction by non-State actors.