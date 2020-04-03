On 2 March 2020, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) concerning Mali held informal consultations to hear statements by Mali and States of the region. During the meeting, the representative of Mali recalled that the Security Council had established the sanctions regime — at the Government of Mali’s request — with the sole objective of it being an additional instrument to accelerate the implementation of the 2015 Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation (the Agreement).

Algeria suggested that the sanctions regime to be firmly attached to the primary objective of promoting the implementation of the Agreement. Algeria commended the efforts demonstrated by the Malian Government in advancing the implementation of the Agreement and welcomed the return to Kidal of the reconstituted Malian Army. Representatives of Niger and other States of the region stressed the importance of strengthening regional and international cooperation for the implementation of the sanctions regime and of the Agreement, as well as for improving the security situation. They further expressed their full support to the work of the 2374 Committee and the Panel of Experts.

Members of the Committee noted the importance of the sanctions regime, stressed that the sole objective of the sanctions regime is to promote peace and stability in Mali and reminded all regional States of their obligation to implement the sanctions measures. They also noted that the sanctions regime should be regularly reviewed as may be needed at any time in light of the progress achieved in the stabilization of the country and compliance with the Security Council resolution 2374 (2017).