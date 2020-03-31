The Security Council decided unanimously on 30 March 2020 to extend the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) until 30 June 2020.

By the terms of resolution 2516 (2020), the Council also requested that the Secretary-General keep the organ informed on the implementation of the resolution, including through oral updates and written reports every 90 days, with the next report due by 15 May 2020 on the situation on the ground and progress towards achieving key political benchmarks.

The 15-member Council adopted the text through a written procedure under temporary, extraordinary and provisional measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The result was announced during a videoconference meeting of Council members by the representative of China, its President for March.

Previously, the Council decided on 27 March 2019 to extend UNSOM’s mandate for one year through resolution 2461 (2019) (see Press Release SC/13752).