On 30 March 2020, the Security Council extended until 30 April 2021 the mandate of the panel of experts assisting the committee overseeing sanctions against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2515 (2020), under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the Council also decided that the mandate applies to sanctions measures imposed by its relevant resolutions adopted in 2016 and 2017 and expressed its intent to review the mandate and take appropriate action regarding further extension no later than 26 March 2021.

The Council also provided a timeline under which the panel is requested to submit midterm and final reports on its work to the Council and the Committee — which was established pursuant to Council resolution 1718 (2006) — in addition to providing the 1718 Committee with a planned programme of work no later than 30 days after the panel’s reappointment.

The Security Council urged all States, relevant United Nations bodies and other interested parties to cooperate with the Committee and the panel, including supplying the same with any information on the implementation of sanctions measures imposed by relevant resolutions.

The 15-member Council adopted the text through a written procedure under temporary, extraordinary and provisional measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The result was announced during a videoconference meeting of Council members by the representative of China, its President for March.

The Council previously decided to expand the panel’s mandate until 24 April 2020 on 10 April 2019 through resolution 2464 (2019) (see Press Release SC/13772).