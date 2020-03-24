Decision Taken Following Review of Delisting Request Submitted through Office of the Ombudsperson

On 24 March 2020, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities removed the name below from the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions List after concluding its consideration of the de‑listing request for this name submitted through the Office of the Ombudsperson established pursuant to Security Council resolution 1904 (2009), and after considering the Comprehensive Report of the Ombudsperson on this delisting request.

Therefore, the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, no longer apply to the name set out below.

A. Individuals

QDi.206 Name: 1: IBRAHIM 2: MOHAMED KHALIL 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): ابراهيم محمد خليل

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 2 Jul. 1975 POB: Dayr Az-Zawr, Syrian Arab Republic Good quality a.k.a.: a) Khalil Ibrahim Jassem born 2 May 1972 in Baghdad, Iraq b) Khalil Ibrahim Mohammad born 3 Jul. 1975 in Mosul, Iraq c) Khalil Ibrahim Al Zafiri (born 1972) d) Khalil born 2 May 1975 e) Khalil Ibrahim al-Zahiri born 2 Jul. 1975 in Mosul Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Syrian Arab Republic Passport no: Temporary suspension of deportation number T04338017 (issued by Alien’s Office of the City of Mainz, expired on 8 May 2013) National identification no: na

