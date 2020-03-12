On 12 February 2020, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) concerning Mali held informal consultations to consider the midterm report of the Panel of Experts on Mali, submitted in accordance with paragraph 4 of resolution 2484 (2020).

During the meeting, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts presented the main findings of the midterm report, including observations on the violations, obstruction and progress in the implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali, update on sanctions measures, issues related to armed groups, and organized crime, in particular trafficking of narcotic drugs.

The Coordinator responded to questions and comments from Committee members, who also expressed their appreciation for the Panel’s work and the detailed information contained in the midterm report. Committee members expressed concern regarding the report’s finding of travel ban violations by designated individual to several Member States.

Following the Panel’s submission of its midterm report to the Security Council on 28 February 2020, the report will be issued as a document of the Security Council (S/2020/158), and it will be available in all official languages on the 2374 Committee’s webpage: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/2374/panel-experts/reports.