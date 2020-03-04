On 4 March 2020, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entries specified below to its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

B. Entities and Other Groups

QDe.164 Name: JAMAAH ANSHARUT DAULAH

Name (original script): JAMAAH ANSHARUT DAULAH

A.k.a.: a) Jemaah Anshorut Daulah b) Jamaah Ansharut Daulat F.k.a.: na Address: na Listed on: 4 Mar. 2020 Other information: Established in 2015 as an umbrella group of Indonesian extremist groups that pledged allegiance to then-ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Associated with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities.

QDe.165 Name: ISLAMIC STATE IN IRAQ AND THE LEVANT - LIBYA

Name (original script): الدولة الإسلامية في العراق والشام - ليبيا

A.k.a.: a) Islamic state of Iraq and the Levant in Libya b) Wilayat Barqa c) Wilayat Fezzan d) Wilayat Tripolitania e) Wilayat Tarablus f) Wilayat Al‑Tarablus F.k.a.: na Address: na Listed on: 4 Mar 2020 Other information: Formed in November 2014 upon announcement by Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, listed as Ibrahim Awwad Ibrahim Ali Al-Badri Al-Samarrai (QDi.299). Associated with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities.

QDe. 166 Name: ISLAMIC STATE IN IRAQ AND THE LEVANT - YEMEN

Name (original script): الدولة الإسلامية في العراق والشام - اليمن

A.k.a.: a) Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant of Yemen b) Islamic State in Yemen c) ISIL in Yemen d) ISIS in Yemen e) Wilayat al-Yemen, Province of Yemen F.k.a.: na Address: na Listed on: 4 Mar. 2020 Other information: Formed in November 2014 upon acceptance of oaths of allegiance by Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, listed as Ibrahim Awwad Ibrahim Ali Al-Badri Al-Samarrai (QDi.299). Associated with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities.

In accordance with paragraph 55 of resolution 2368 (2017), the Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summaries of reasons for listing of the above names, at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/summaries.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.