The Security Council decided today to extend the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS) until 31 December as it continues its phased drawdown, and to review in six months’ time the sanctions regime it imposed in 2012.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2512 (2020), the Council also decided that the Office should continue to operate as a streamlined good-offices special mission focusing on supporting full implementation of the Conakry Agreement of 14 October 2016 and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) six‑point road map for resolving Guinea-Bissau’s political crisis.

In addition, the Council requested that UNIOGBIS continue to focus on the transition plan for its gradual drawdown and transfer of tasks to the United Nations country team, the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) and other regional and international partners by the end of 2020.

Concerning the political process in Guinea-Bissau, the Council called upon the Government to implement urgent reforms, particularly to the Constitution, the Electoral Law, the Framework Law on Political Parties and the defence, security and judicial sectors. It also called upon the Government to develop an updated development strategy, and upon all political stakeholders to refrain from actions and statements that could escalate tensions.

Also by the text, the Council reiterated its call on the Bissau-Guinean authorities to implement and review national legislation and mechanisms for combating transnational organized crime, including drug trafficking, trafficking in persons and money-laundering. It urged the authorities to take all steps necessary to promote and protect human rights, end impunity, ensure due process and conduct transparent and credible investigations into human rights violations.

Finally, the Council decided to review, six months from today, the sanctions measures it established under resolution 2048 (2012) in light of the expectations set out in the text adopted today, and to consider appropriate concrete measures, including, but not limited to, the continuation, adjustment or suspension of sanctions.

Abdou Abarry (Niger) said the political situation in Guinea-Bissau remains very worrying, to say the least, and called upon the country’s political class to respect the Constitution and work towards national reconciliation. He emphasized the need to continue to implement the Conakry Agreement and the ECOWAS six-point road map while upholding the sanctions regime to encourage spoilers to put the national interest first.

Dmitry A. Polyanskiy (Russian Federation) said his delegation expects the withdrawal of UNIOGBIS to unfold in a responsible manner, leaving the United Nations country team with the instruments required to help restore normal political life in Guinea-Bissau. As for the sanctions, he noted that the armed forces remain out of politics and that constitutional order was restored in 2015 — meaning that the measures achieved their goal a long time ago.

