The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve (Belgium):

Today, the Security Council convened in support of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), commemorating the fiftieth anniversary of its entry into force. Following briefings by the United Nations High Representative for Disarmament, Under-Secretary-General Izumi Nakamitsu, as well as the designated President of the NPT Review Conference, Ambassador Gustavo Zlauvinen, the members of the Security Council underlined that the NPT remains the cornerstone of the nuclear non-proliferation regime and the foundation for the pursuit of nuclear disarmament and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. The members of the Council expressed their resolve to further advance the goals of the Treaty.

They underscored the viability and the mutually reinforcing character of all the commitments taken under the Treaty, the need for its full implementation and the importance of achieving universal adherence to the treaty.

The members of the Security Council paid tribute to the historical achievements made under the NPT and underlined its essential role in the preservation of international peace, security and stability, as well as the ultimate objective of a world without nuclear weapons. In light of current international geopolitical challenges, they stressed the importance of upholding and strengthening the Treaty.

Members of the Security Council called upon all States parties to the NPT to cooperate in facilitating progress in non-proliferation, the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and nuclear disarmament. Members of the Security Council reaffirmed joint responsibility for the future of the Treaty, expressed their readiness to work together and join efforts to achieve a successful outcome at the 2020 NPT Review Conference.