On 25 February 2020, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya enacted the amendments specified in the entries below on its List (the Libya Sanctions List) of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze and travel ban set out in paragraphs 15 and/or 17 of Security Council resolution 1970 (2011) and/or paragraph 19 of resolution 1973 (2011), adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

LYi.006 Name: 1: ABU 2: ZAYD 3: UMAR 4: DORDA

Title: na Designation: a) Director, External Security Organisation. b) Head of external intelligence agency. DOB: 4 Apr. 1944 POB: Alrhaybat na Good quality a.k.a.: Dorda Abuzed OE na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Passport no: Libya number FK117RK0, issued on 25 Nov 2018, issued in Tripoli (Date of expiration: 24 Nov 2026) na National identification no: na Address: Libya (Believed status/location: in custody in Libya residing in Egypt) Listed on: 26 Feb. 2011 ( amended on 27 Jun. 2014, 1 Apr. 2016, 25 Feb. 2020) Other information: Listed pursuant to paragraph 15 of resolution 1970 (Travel Ban). Listed on 17 March 2011 pursuant to paragraph 17 of resolution 1970 (Asset Freeze). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

LYi.009 Name: 1: AISHA 2: MUAMMAR MUHAMMED 3: ABU MINYAR 4: QADHAFI

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1 Jan 1978 POB: Tripoli, Libya Good quality a.k.a.: Aisha Muhammed Abdul Salam (Libya Passport number: 215215) Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Passport no: a) Oman number 03824970; issued on 4 May 2014, issued in Muscat, Oman (Date of expiration: 3 May 2024) b) Libya 428720 c) B/011641 National identification no: 98606612 na Address: Sultanate of Oman (Believed status/location: Sultanate of Oman) Listed on: 26 Feb. 2011 ( amended on 11 Nov. 2016, 26 Sep. 2014, 21 Mar. 2013, 2 Apr. 2012, 25 Feb. 2020) Other information: Listed pursuant to paragraphs 15 and 17 of resolution 1970 (Travel Ban, Asset Freeze). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

LYi.023 Name: 1: Ahmad 2: Oumar 3: Imhamad 4: al-Fitouri

Name (original script): احمد عمر امحمد الفيتوري

Title: na Designation: Commander of the Anas al-Dabbashi militia, Leader of a transnational trafficking network DOB: 7 May 1988 POB: (possibly Sabratha, Talil neighbourhood) Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: a) Al-Dabachi b) Al Ammu c) The Uncle d) Al-Ahwal e) Al Dabbashi Nationality: Libya Passport no: Libya number LY53FP76 ; issued on 29 Sep 2015; issued in Tripoli na National identification no: 119880387067 na Address: a) Garabulli, Libya b) Zawiya, Libya c) Dbabsha-Sabratah Listed on: 7 Jun. 2018 ( amended on 17 Sep. 2018, 25 Feb. 2020) Other information: Listed pursuant to paragraphs 15 and 17 of resolution 1970 (Travel Ban, Asset Freeze) INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

LYi.025 Name: 1: Mohammed 2: Al Amin al-Hadi 3: A a l -Arabi 4: Kashlaf

Name (original script): محمد الهادي العربي كشلاف محمد الأمين العربي كشلاف Title: na Designation: Commander of the Shuhada al-Nasr brigade, Head of the Petrol Refinery Guard of Zawiya’s refinery DOB: 2 Dec. 1985 15 Nov. 1988 POB: Zawiya, Libya Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: a) Kashlaf b) Koshlaf c) Keslaf d) al-Qasab Nationality: Libya Passport no: C17HLRL3 HR8CHGP8 , issued on 30 Dec 2015 27 Apr. 2015 , issued in Zawiya National identification no: a) 119880210419 b) Personal Identification Card no: 728498, issued on 24 Feb. 2007 na Address: Zawiya, Libya Listed on: 7 Jun. 2018 ( amended on 17 Sep. 2018, 25 Feb. 2020) Other information: Listed pursuant to paragraphs 15 and 17 of resolution 1970 (Travel Ban, Asset Freeze). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

LYi.027 Name: 1: Ibrahim 2: Saeed 3: Salim 4: Jadhran

Title: na Designation: Leader of armed militias DOB: 29 Oct. 1982 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: Ibrahim Saeed Salem Awad Aissa Hamed Dawoud Al Jadhran na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Libya Passport no: S/263963; issued on 8 Nov 2012 na National identification no: a) 119820043341 b) Personal identification no.: 137803 na Address: na Listed on: 11 Sep. 2018 (amended on 25 Feb. 2020) Other information: Name of mother Salma Abdula Younis. Listed pursuant to paragraphs 15 and 17 of resolution 1970 (Travel Ban, Asset Freeze). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

The updated List is accessible on the Committee’s website at the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1970/materials.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council Sanctions List is also updated following all changes made to the Libya Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.