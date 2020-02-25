On 25 February 2020, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo enacted the amendments specified with underline in the entry below on its Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze and travel ban set out in paragraphs 1, 4 and 5 of Security Council resolution 2293 (2016), as renewed in resolution 2478 (2019), adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

CDi.016 Name: 1: IGNACE 2: MURWANASHYAKA 3: na 4: na

Title: Dr. Designation: FDLR President DOB: 14 May 1963 POB: a) Butera, Rwanda b) Ngoma, Butare, Rwanda Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: Dr. Ignace Nationality: Rwanda Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Germany (in prison) Listed on: 1 Nov. 2005 (amended on 13 Oct. 2016, 25 February 2020 ) Other information: Reported to have died in prison in Germany on 16 April 2019 . Arrested by German authorities on 17 November 2009 and found guilty by a German court on 28 September 2015 of leadership of a foreign terrorist group and aiding in war crimes. Received a 13-year sentence and is in prison in Germany as of June 2016. Re-elected FDLR President on 29 November 2014 for a five-year term. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

