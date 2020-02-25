On 7 February 2020, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan held a meeting open to all Member States during which the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts briefed participants on the Panel’s interim report dated 22 November 2019 (document S/2019/897).

The Coordinator reiterated the Panel’s main findings contained in the report related to the implementation of the sanctions regimes, particularly the arms embargo, assets freeze and travel ban, as well as other findings stated in the report S/2019/897 and follow-up information. He also reiterated the importance of the full implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) by relevant parties towards the formation of the Transitional Government of National Unity and to commence the Transitional Period leading towards elections.

The briefing was attended by Committee members, representatives of South Sudan and the regional States, as well as interested Member States. Following the Coordinator’s briefing, the representative of South Sudan and various representatives of the regional States took the floor, including the Central African Republic, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan and Uganda, followed by members of the Committee and other Member States.