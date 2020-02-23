On 23 February 2020, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entries specified below to its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

B. Entities and other groups

QDe.162 Name: ISLAMIC STATE WEST AFRICA PROVINCE (ISWAP)

A.k.a.: a) Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant — West Africa (ISIL-WA) b) Islamic State of Iraq and Syria — West Africa (ISIS-WA) c) Islamic State of Iraq and Syria West Africa Province (ISISWAP) d) Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant — West Africa F.k.a.: na Address: na Listed on: 23 February 2020 Other information: Associated with the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115)). Formed in March 2015 by Abubakar Shekau (QDi.322). Splinter group of Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'Awati Wal-Jihad (Boko Haram) (QDe.138). Committed terrorist attacks in Nigeria. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities

QDe.163 Name: ISLAMIC STATE IN THE GREATER SAHARA (ISGS)

A.k.a.: a) Islamic State in Iraq and Syria — Greater Sahara (ISIS-GS) b) Islamic State of Iraq and Syria — Greater Sahara (ISIS-GS) c) Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant — Greater Sahara (ISIL-GS) d) Islamic State of the Greater Sahel e) ISIS in the Greater Sahel f) ISIS in the Greater Sahara g) ISIS in the Islamic Sahel F.k.a.: na Address: na Listed on: 23 February 2020 Other information: Formed in May 2015 by Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahraoui (QDi.415). Associated with the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115)). Splinter group of Al-Mourabitoun (QDe.141). Committed terrorist attacks in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities

