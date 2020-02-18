Decision Taken Following Review of Delisting Requests Submitted through Office of the Ombudsperson

On 18 February 2020, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities removed the names below from the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List after concluding its consideration of the delisting requests for these names submitted through the Office of the Ombudsperson established pursuant to Security Council resolution 1904 (2009), and after considering the Comprehensive Reports of the Ombudsperson on these delisting requests.

Therefore, the assets freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, no longer apply to the names set out below.

A. Individuals

QDi.063 Name: 1: AL-MOKHTAR 2: BEN MOHAMED 3: BEN AL-MOKHTAR 4: BOUCHOUCHA

Name (original script): المختار بن محمد بن المختار بوشوشة

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 13 Oct. 1969 POB: Tunis, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: Bushusha, Mokhtar Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: Tunisian number K754050, issued on 26 May 1999 (expired on 25 May 2004) National identification no: 04756904, issued on 14 Sep. 1984

QDi.176 Name: 1: IMAD 2: BEN BECHIR 3: BEN HAMDA 4: AL-JAMMALI

Name (original script): عماد بن البشير بن حمدا الجمالي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 25 Jan. 1968 POB: Manzal Tmim, Nabul, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: Tunisian number K693812, issued on 23 Apr. 1999 (expired on 22 Apr. 2004) National identification no: 01846592

The names of individuals and entities removed from the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List pursuant to a decision by the Committee may be found in the “Press Releases” section on the Committee's website. Other information about the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List may also be found on the Committee's website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/procedures-for-delisting.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.

Other information about the Status of Cases of the Office of the Ombudsperson to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee may be found on the Ombudsperson’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sc/ombudsperson/status-of-cases.