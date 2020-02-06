On 6 February 2020, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo added the following individual to the List of Individuals and Entities subject to the measures reaffirmed by paragraph 2 of resolution 2360 (2017):

CDi.036 Name: 1: SEKA 2: BALUKU 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): na Title: na Designation: Overall leader of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) (CDe.001). DOB: approximately 1977 POB: na Good Quality a.k.a.: na Low Quality a.k.a.: a) Mzee Kajaju b) Musa c) Lumu d) Lumonde, Nationality: Uganda Passport no.: na National Identification No.: na Address: Last known location is Kajuju camp of Medina II, Beni territory, North Kivu, DRC (last known location) Listed on: 6 February 2020. Other information: Longtime member of the ADF (CDe.001), Baluku used to be the second in command to ADF founder Jamil Mukulu (CDi.015) until he took over after FARDC military operation Sukola I in 2014.