On 20 December 2019, the Group of Experts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo transmitted its midterm report to the President of the Security Council (document S/2019/974). The report is currently available on the Committee’s website via the link: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1533/work-and-mandate/expert-reports.

In this connection, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo wishes to draw attention to the following recommendation cited in the above report:

Paragraph 103 (b) – “The Group recommends that the Sanctions Committee request Member States to provide, in their arms embargo notifications to the Committee, all relevant technical specifications of the shipped equipment outlined in the Committee Guidelines, including: type of equipment; name of the items following the nomenclature used by the manufacturing company; the state of the equipment (newly manufactured or, or if second-hand equipment, year of manufacture); and marking numbers or codes of each shipped item (see para. 60).”