Briefings

GHASSAN SALAMÉ, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), briefed the Council by video-conference from Brazzaville, Congo, where he attended the eighth Summit of Heads of State of the African Union High-Level Committee on Libya. Regarding the Berlin Conference on Libya, he reported that representatives of concerned countries and regional organizations — some of which have fuelled the conflict in that country — agreed not to interfere in its internal affairs and to abide by the United Nations arms embargo. “Berlin was a serious effort to try to unify a discordant international community and give hope to the beleaguered Libyans,” he said, noting that the backdrop for the Conference was the truce called by the Presidents of the Russian Federation and Turkey on 8 January and accepted by both parties to the conflict. While the violence initially subsided after the truce began on 12 January, “the truce holds only in name”, he said, noting that exchanges of artillery fire have increased significantly in Tripoli recently.

He went on to report that there have been at least 21 civilian casualties — 18 dead and 3 injured — from conflict-related incidents in and around the capital since 6 January. Outside Tripoli, severe fighting persists, he added, recalling that, on 26 January, the LNA launched an offensive against Government of National Accord forces in Abu Grain, south of Misrata, prompting heavy clashes, with dozens of casualties on both sides. Accompanying the clashes were strikes by fixed-wing aircraft of LNA and drone strikes by both sides. On 8 January, LNA extended its unilaterally declared no-fly zone to include the Mitiga airport in Tripoli, he said, adding that, on 22 January, it extended the zone further south towards Gheryan and Tarhouna. Since that time, Mitiga airport has been shelled on three occasions, he said, noting also that forces of the Government of National Accord reportedly downed an LNA drone near Misrata on 28 January. UNSMIL has recorded more than 110 reported truce violations since 12 January, he reported.

Meanwhile, military reinforcements on both sides raise the spectre of a broader conflict engulfing the wider region, he warned, pointing out that the warring parties continue to receive a sizeable amount of advanced equipment, fighters and advisers from foreign sponsors, in brazen violation of the arms embargo and pledges made at the Berlin Conference. LNA has reinforced its troops around Tripoli with arms, equipment and infantry, including foreign fighters. At the same time, foreign fighters supporting the Government of National Accord were flown into Tripoli “by the thousands” and deployed in forward locations alongside Libyan Government forces, he said, noting that, during that time, the latter, supported by a foreign sponsor, established advanced air defence systems throughout the western region. As recently as 28 January, the presence of foreign naval warships was witnessed off the coast of Tripoli, he added.

On 19 January, UNSMIL received from both sides the full roster of military representatives to attend the Joint Military Commission talks in Geneva, he said. While Government of National Accord representatives are ready to engage, the LNA delegation has yet to confirm its participation. “It is imperative that the Joint Military Commission meet under United Nations auspices to transform the truce into a ceasefire, and to discuss the modalities for a ceasefire‑monitoring mechanism,” he said, emphasizing the critical need to consolidate the truce for the success of parallel efforts to start the Libyan Political Forum, thereby enabling the parties to discuss transitional institutional arrangements. Deep political divisions within the House of Representatives, however, have impeded the selection of its delegates to the Forum, he noted.

Reporting on the economic track, he said Libyan experts representing the main national institutions, as well as various economic sectors, are developing terms of reference for the Libyan Expert Economic Commission. However, the economy is growing increasingly unstable due to the conflict, he said, adding that institutional fragmentation and inability to enact a unified economic policy is exacerbating tensions and creating new challenges. On 18 January, the National Oil Corporation declared force majeure on oil exports from Libya’s eastern ports following local protests, while the national debt has, meanwhile, surpassed 100 billion dinars and is spiking upwards. As for humanitarian conditions, he reported that more than 149,000 people have been forced to flee Tripoli since the current conflict began in April 2019. As of 22 January, nearly 120 schools in Ain Zara and Abu Salim remain closed and 26 health facilities have been damaged. In Sirte, reports of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detention by armed groups since LNA took the city on 6 January are cause for concern, he said.

He went on to express hope that the Council will seize the momentum created in Berlin, calling for its specific endorsement of the Berlin conclusions by adopting a resolution. That would send a decisive signal to Libyans and to the spoilers — local and international alike — of the seriousness with which the international community regards this process. He went on to express deep anger over with events since the Berlin Conference, and with unscrupulous actors inside and outside Libya “who cynically nod and wink towards efforts to promote peace and piously affirm their support for the United Nations”, yet continue to double down on a military solution, raising the spectre of a full-scale conflict — all in blatant disregard for Libya’s sovereignty, the fundamental rights of its people and the rules-based international order. Urging the Council to “find your unity” to halt the senseless unravelling of Libya, he declared: “Too much is at stake, including our collective credibility.”

MATHIAS LICHARZ (Germany), speaking in his capacity as Chair of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya, said that, during the reporting period, from 5 September 2019 to 29 January 2020, the Committee held three informal consultations and conducted additional work by silence procedure. During a meeting on 25 November 2019, the Committee heard a presentation by its Panel of Experts and members expressed concern about non‑implementation of the arms embargo, he said, adding that the experts also reported violations of the embargo, as well as attacks against civilians and civilian objects, in breach of international humanitarian law. Committee members also reiterated their support for the Panel’s work and encouraged it to report regularly on cases of non-compliance.

The Committee agreed to take action on two of the four recommendations addressed to it by the Panel, he said, adding that the remaining nine recommendations are addressed to the Security Council. The Committee continued to follow the case of Moncef Kartas, a member of the Panel, in relation to the privileges and immunities enjoyed by experts on mission. Detailing further activities during the reporting period, he said that, on 12 September 2019, upon a request by Libya, the Committee heard a briefing by the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Libyan Investment Authority, a listed entity. Committee members emphasized the need to preserve the integrity and value of frozen assets for the benefit of the Libyan people. On 22 October 2019, the Committee heard a briefing by UNSMIL, as well as an oral update from the Panel, on both implementation of the arms embargo and reported violations.

Concerning travel bans, the Committee approved two exemption requests by Aisha Qadhafi and Safia Farkash al-Barassi, he continued. Regarding the freeze on assets, the Committee took no negative decision in relation to a notification by Bahrain concerning basic expenses of the Libyan Investment Authority. The Committee also approved an exemption request by Switzerland on extraordinary expenses of the Libyan Africa Investment Portfolio, he reported. Concerning the arms embargo, the Committee responded to a request for guidance on the scope of the ban from the World Health Organization (WHO) in Libya. As for measures intended to prevent illicit exports of petroleum, including crude oil and refined petroleum products, he said the Committee received the name of the new focal point, appointed by the Libyan Government. The Committee is considering a draft implementation assistance notice on these measures, prepared by the Panel of Experts, to assist Member States with their proper implementation, he said.

Statements

JONATHAN GUY ALLEN ( United Kingdom ), warning that Libya “stands on the brink of disaster”, expressed grave concern over breaches of the arms embargo and reports of increased fighting. Underlining the urgent need for the Joint Military Commission to agree on a permanent ceasefire, he said both parties to the conflict must participate in the talks without delay. While welcoming efforts to create the Libyan Political Forum and the Expert Economic Commission, he condemned the blockading of oil terminals in the east, emphasizing that the loss of oil revenue will only lead to further suffering. Noting the 50 attacks targeting health-care facilities since April 2019, he urged both sides to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law. He went on to stress the vital need for the Council to demonstrate unity in supporting both UNSMIL and the United Nations-led political process. “There is no alternative solution,” he insisted.

KELLY CRAFT ( United States ), noting that the commitments made in Berlin are already under threat, said it is past time for those who have violated Council resolutions, including the arms embargo, to face real consequences. Calling upon the concerned countries to live up to their Berlin commitments, she demanded that they implement the arms embargo and immediately halt the deployment of all personnel and equipment to Libya. Engaging in the Joint Military Commission talks would send an important signal of commitment to staunching the bloodshed, she said, emphasizing that any ceasefire must create space for Libyans to discuss how to end the conflict. She went on to stress that extremist militias must be dismantled, the economy must be based on the rule of law and spoilers must not be allowed upend the process. More broadly, the representation of women and youth leaders in the planned Libyan dialogue must be finalized since a political solution to the situation will require a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned process. Underlining that no group should be allowed to hijack oil production, she also called for an end to threats against aviation and for displaced people to be allowed a safe return home.

ANNE GUEGUEN ( France ), noting that the outcome of the Berlin Conference buttressed the international consensus, emphasized that it must be implemented and followed up. With foreign interference and military actions undermining the situation, she said, France is troubled by violations of the arms embargo and breaches of the Berlin Conference commitments. Calling for resumption of the oil trade, she stressed the need for the concerned parties to act responsibly in agreeing to a credible and lasting ceasefire. She also called upon the parties to engage on the security, political and economic tracks, adding that the African Union and neighbouring countries can facilitate the resumption of political dialogue. With an inter-Libyan dialogue coming up in Addis Ababa, the Council should promptly endorse the outcome of the Berlin Conference by adopting a robust resolution covering support for the United Nations-facilitated political process, she said.

BERIOSKA ILUMINADA MORRISON GONZÁLEZ ( Dominican Republic ), while applauding the concrete steps taken to appoint representatives for the Joint Military Commission talks, condemned attacks against schools, hospitals and airports and called upon all parties to abide by the commitments made at the Berlin Conference. There can be no military solution, she said, emphasizing that the Libyan people should not suffer as a result of the inability of Member States to abide by the arms embargo. She went on to deplore the conditions in detention centres and the treatment of detainees, including arbitrary detention, stressing that they must be raised to minimal international standards. She welcomed a proposed joint project with the Peacebuilding Fund to engage youth in the political process.

INGA RHONDA KING ( Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ) said her delegation is deeply troubled by the difficulty in finding a solution to the nine-year conflict, noting that its focus will always be on the well-being of Libyans. Emphasizing the need to give consideration to all affected neighbouring countries, she said the Berlin Conference was an opportunity for the international community to demonstrate its commitment to curbing the incessant violence. Reiterating the importance of a Libyan-owned and -led dialogue under United Nations auspices, she encouraged all efforts to that end, including those by the Russian Federation, as well as the meeting held in Algiers and today’s Summit in Congo. Describing the designation of representatives to the Joint Military Commission talks as a positive sign, she urged them to begin negotiations for a permanent ceasefire in good faith. More broadly, all Member States must fully implement the arms embargo, she said, noting reports that it has been violated with impunity. Describing the upcoming Joint Military Commission meeting in Geneva and dialogue initiatives within the African Union and the League of Arab States as encouraging, she declared: “We cannot be foolhardy to not advance on these platforms.” A careful assessment of the situation in Libya is needed before deciding on next steps, she emphasized.

VASSILY A. NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ) expressed concern over reports of arms embargo violations and called upon external players to stop fuelling the conflict. Recalling remarks by the United Kingdom’s representative that Libya “stands on the brink of disaster”, he pointed out that the situation did not begin in April 2019, but in 2011, when Libya’s statehood was destroyed. From the outset, he recalled, the Russian Federation has called for a focus on unifying Libya and consolidating external stakeholders to stabilize the situation in the country. Having joined preparations for the Berlin Conference, the Russian Federation also organized, with Turkey, a meeting of Libyan parties in Moscow to establish a truce and facilitate initiatives to revive political efforts. The Russian Federation works on the premise that Libyans themselves must find a solution, he said, emphasizing that his country “has no hidden agenda” and does not favour any of the stakeholders, having conveyed to all of them its support for a political solution. He underscored the need to foreswear military means to seek power and to promptly restore Libya’s statehood. While the Berlin Conference outcome set the stage for the parties to return to negotiations, there is nonetheless a need for clarity around the positions of the Libyan sides and around the provisions of the Berlin outcome document, he said, adding that the Russian Federation continues to talk with the Special Representative to clarify those details. For its part, the Council should support efforts to facilitate resumption of the political track. Agreeing that a potential resolution must be credible, he stressed the importance of considering the views of Libya’s neighbours, who can play a valuable role in advancing a peaceful settlement.

WU HAITAO ( China ) said arms proliferation, refugees and proliferation all pose grave challenges to Libya, the region and the world. Emphasizing that implementation of the Berlin communiqué will require concerted efforts by both Libyans and the international community, he said the Council must accommodate the concerns of all sides and make every effort to adopt an actionable resolution as soon as possible. The priority is to achieve a sustained ceasefire, he stressed, urging countries with influence to push the parties to bridge their differences and help to restore political dialogue. Meanwhile, the Joint Military Commission must meet and strive for progress, he said, emphasizing that the international community must respect Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, support UNSMIL and remain committed to a Libyan-led process under the United Nations framework. Any solution must consider the concerns of neighbouring countries, he added. Stressing that unremitting efforts must be made to combat terrorism, he said the international community must work together to guard against the cross‑border movements of foreign terrorist fighters. He went on to underline the need for proper application of sanctions and for strict enforcement of the arms embargo.

KAREN VAN VLIERBERGE ( Belgium ) hailed the outcome of the Berlin Conference as a clear signal for the international community to end the crisis in Libya. Expressing concern over the systematic violation of the arms embargo over the last few months, she emphasized the importance of non-interference and of the Libyan‑owned process. She went on to warn against foreign meddling, noting that some States are providing heavy artillery and other sophisticated military equipment to armed groups in the field. Urging unanimous support for endorsement of the Berlin Conference outcome and for direct dialogue between the warring parties, as proposed by the Special Representative, she denounced two memoranda of understanding between the Government of National Accord and Turkey.

...