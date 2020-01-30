Acting unanimously today, the Security Council decided to extend the mandate of its peacekeeping force in Cyprus, while calling for the establishment of a mechanism for direct military contacts between the sides and relevant parties.

Adopting resolution 2506 (2020), the 15-member Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) until 31 July and urged the Force — through its liaison role — to submit proposals for a new military contact mechanism. Expressing serious concern at the increased number of violations of the military status quo along the island’s ceasefire lines, it also welcomed the Secretary-General’s agreement work towards terms of reference to serve as a consensus starting point for phased negotiations.

In that regard, the Council urged all sides and participants to renew their political will and commit to a settlement under United Nations auspices. It called for a reduction in tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean — and for the leaders of the two Cypriot communities, and all involved parties, to refrain from actions and rhetoric that might damage the chances of successful negotiations — while welcoming a recent meeting held in Berlin at which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a bicommunal, bi-zonal federation with political equality.

By other terms of the resolution, Council members recalled resolution 2483 (2019) and called upon the leaders of the two sides to work expeditiously on reaching convergence on core issues; ensure effective coordination and cooperation on criminal matters; increase support for civil society; and promote peace education across the island, among other items. They further requested the Secretary-General to submit by 10 July a report on his good offices, in particular on progress towards reaching a consensus starting-point for meaningful, results-oriented negotiations leading to a settlement.

