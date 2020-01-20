On 10 January 2020, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) held informal consultations to consider the final report of the Panel of Experts, submitted in accordance with paragraph 6 of resolution 2456 (2019).

The Committee heard a presentation by the Panel of Experts. The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel. The Panel also presented three case studies related to the targeted arms embargo, which were not included in the Panel’s final report.

Subsequently, the Committee discussed the eleven recommendations contained in the final report and will be considering follow-up actions on the six recommendations that were addressed to the Committee.