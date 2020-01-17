The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Dang Dinh Quy (Viet Nam):

The members of the Security Council recalled that lasting peace and security in the Sahel region will not be achieved without a combination of political, security and development efforts benefitting all regions of Mali, as well as the full, effective and inclusive implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali (“the Agreement”).

The members of the Security Council noted some progress in the implementation of the Agreement but expressed serious concern about the delays in the implementation of many of its substantive provisions.

They welcomed the resumption of the work of the Comité de suivi de l’Accord with a scheduled session on 19 January 2020 under the chairmanship of Algeria, head of the mediation team.

They were encouraged by the start of the redeployment to the North of the first units of the reconstituted and reformed Malian armed forces. They called for the Government of Mali and the Plateforme and Coordination signatory armed groups (“the Parties”) to resolve outstanding issues related to training, integration, and redeployment of at least 3,000 members of these forces. They called for the Government to intensify its activities in this domain as well as its activities in the security sector reform and for the restoration and extension of State authority and rule of law throughout the territory, including by an increased presence of Malian Police Services as well as judicial institutions. They recognized that the responsibility to address the security challenges lies primarily with the Malian authorities. They encouraged the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) to support the Government’s efforts, in accordance with its mandate.

They welcomed the holding of the national inclusive dialogue, which included some political and civil society participation, including many women. They encouraged the Parties to build on this momentum to move forward on the political and institutional provisions of the Agreement.

The members of the Security Council called on the Parties to show increased political will to urgently accelerate the implementation of the Agreement in order to meet, by the end of MINUSMA’s current mandate, the priority measures of resolution 2480 (2019). They recalled that any individual or entity on all sides of the conflict engaging in hostilities in violation of the Agreement or taking actions that obstruct, or that obstruct by prolonged delay, or that threaten the implementation of the Agreement, is undertaking activity that constitutes a basis for designations pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017), among other designation criteria.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the plan reflected in the report of the Secretary-General to adapt MINUSMA’s Force by increasing its protected mobility, agility and flexibility. They noted that this plan had the potential to improve MINUSMA’s support to the implementation of the Agreement, to the stabilization and restoration of State authority in the Centre and enhance protection of civilians. In this respect, they appreciated the efforts of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Mali and Head of MINUSMA, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, as well as the Force Commander, Lieutenant General Dennis Gyllensporre. They noted the need for the financial implications of the plan to be examined by the relevant General Assembly bodies. They encouraged Member States to contribute to the plan by providing the capabilities needed for its success. They requested the Secretary-General, as part of his regular reporting on MINUSMA, to include in its next quarterly report a detailed update on the implementation of this plan and on its effects on improving coordination between MINUSMA’s civil, military and police components.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their concern about the security situation in Mali. They strongly condemned the terrorist attack perpetrated on 9 January 2020 against a MINUSMA camp in Tessalit. They wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured. They deplored that violence across community lines continued in the Centre of Mali. They took note of actions taken by the Government of Mali, with the support of MINUSMA, in order to reduce the level of violence in that area and urged the full implementation of the Plan de Sécurisation Intégrée des Régions du Centre to deliver further progress.

The members of the Security Council expressed their concern over anti-MINUSMA sentiment in Mali. They noted with appreciation that the Government of Mali reaffirmed its support to MINUSMA and called on it to continue to do so. They encouraged MINUSMA to enhance its communication and community engagement efforts to raise awareness on its mandate, role and the challenges inherent to its multidimensional scope of operations and urged the Government of Mali to support such efforts.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the Pau Summit of 13 January 2020 which proposed a “Coalition for the Sahel”, aimed at fighting against terrorism, strengthening the Sahelian States’ military capabilities, supporting the restoration of State authority throughout the territory, and bolstering development assistance. They also welcomed other regional initiatives sharing the same goals. They encouraged all partners to support these efforts and reiterated their call for close coordination between all partners and initiatives.

The members of the Security Council stressed that operational and logistical support from MINUSMA, as per the conditions set by resolutions 2391 (2017) and 2480 (2019), to the joint force of the Group of Five for the Sahel had the potential to allow this force, given its current level of capacities, to enhance its ability to deliver on its mandate.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support to the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Mali and Head of MINUSMA, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, the international mediation team, MINUSMA and the other security presences in Mali and in the Sahel region, as mentioned in resolution 2480 (2019).